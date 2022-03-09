National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $207.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.74. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $197.62 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the third quarter valued at $820,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

