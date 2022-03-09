Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.97%.

Shares of NATR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,160. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $339.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

