Needham & Company LLC Lowers Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Price Target to $8.00

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
RKLY stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87. Rockley Photonics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.22.
Rockley Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.
