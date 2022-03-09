Needham & Company LLC Lowers Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Price Target to $8.00

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

RKLY stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87. Rockley Photonics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

