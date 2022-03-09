NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of NeoGenomics worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

