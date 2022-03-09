Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NLTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.
