NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

NPTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.26. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $802.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.89.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,602,000 after purchasing an additional 332,854 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 151,468 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

