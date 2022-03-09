Neovasc (NVCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

NVCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

