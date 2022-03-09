NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTGR. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NTGR opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.77. NETGEAR has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $45.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

