NeuroPace (NPCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NPCE opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.84. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeuroPace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NeuroPace by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NeuroPace by 52.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NeuroPace by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

