New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 161.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 401,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 247,562 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 290.1% in the third quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 5,378,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 620,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,134,061. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.