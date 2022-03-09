New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.
On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.
EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.
NYSE:EDU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 620,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,134,061. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
