NewAge (NBEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. NewAge has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

Get NewAge alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NewAge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,749,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NewAge during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NewAge by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 137,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NewAge by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NewAge by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 109,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NewAge Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.