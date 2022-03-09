News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,524 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in News were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in News by 112.9% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 14.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of News by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of News by 99.3% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 618,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 307,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of News by 13.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,656,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,219,000 after purchasing an additional 436,430 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. News’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

