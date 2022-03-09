News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.41

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 117842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,330,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 642.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,763 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,958 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of News by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,987,000. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

