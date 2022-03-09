Newscrypto Hits Market Capitalization of $31.39 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $31.39 million and $5.69 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.69 or 0.06490195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,970.78 or 0.99608698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00041506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00044482 BTC.

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

