Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading 7.6% Higher

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.56.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 30.23%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
