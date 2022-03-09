Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading 7.6% Higher

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.63 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

