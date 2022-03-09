NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Shares Up 31.3%

Shares of NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) shot up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.42. 114,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 31,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market cap of C$8.98 million and a PE ratio of 60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50.

NexJ Systems Company Profile

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

