NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Shares Up 31.3%

Shares of NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) shot up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.42. 114,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 31,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The company has a market cap of C$8.98 million and a PE ratio of 60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50.
NexJ Systems Company Profile (TSE:NXJ)
Featured Stories
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NexJ Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexJ Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.