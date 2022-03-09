Nicholas Cadbury Sells 2,924 Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.74), for a total value of £75,293 ($98,654.35).

LON WTB opened at GBX 2,436 ($31.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,021.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,098.61. Whitbread plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,384 ($31.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,646 ($47.77).

A number of analysts recently commented on WTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,000 ($52.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($49.09).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

