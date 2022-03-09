NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is JGP Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 3.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $5.76 on Wednesday, hitting $126.97. 566,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

