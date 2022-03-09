NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s 4th Largest Position

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 4.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $53,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $121.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,003,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,437. The stock has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.