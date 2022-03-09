Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.45

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)
