Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,306,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Nokia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

