Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXD – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 4,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 16,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRXD)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

