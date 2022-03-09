Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Up 28.5% in February

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($13.59) to €12.60 ($13.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

