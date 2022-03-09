Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NSTB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,220,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,571,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

