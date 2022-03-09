Norway Savings Bank Buys 1,053 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.83. The stock had a trading volume of 302,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,485. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.