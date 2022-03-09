Norway Savings Bank Buys 72 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in KLA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Shares of KLAC traded up $18.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $339.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.59. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.29 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

