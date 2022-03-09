Norway Savings Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.08. The company had a trading volume of 154,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,579. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average of $162.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $142.14 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.