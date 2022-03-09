Norway Savings Bank Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 154,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,049,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,925,000 after acquiring an additional 52,286 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,897,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

