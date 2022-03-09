NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

NOV has decreased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years. NOV has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NOV to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

NOV stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 882,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

