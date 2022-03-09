Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.23 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NOVT traded up $4.33 on Wednesday, reaching $134.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.13. Novanta has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

