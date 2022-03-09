Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,060,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the January 31st total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Nuvation Bio stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. 10,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,706. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
About Nuvation Bio (Get Rating)
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.