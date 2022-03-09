Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,060,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the January 31st total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. 10,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,706. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 605,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 878,005 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,346,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

