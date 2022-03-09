NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.390-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $773 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.30 million.

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.44. 51 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,300. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $79.58 and a 1-year high of $141.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,090. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

