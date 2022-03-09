NWF Group’s (NWF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of NWF stock opened at GBX 212.45 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. NWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.50 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 230 ($3.01). The company has a market cap of £104.39 million and a P/E ratio of 106.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 208.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

