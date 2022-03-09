O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Short Interest Update

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 6,500,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 793,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,476. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in O-I Glass by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,590,000 after purchasing an additional 151,366 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

