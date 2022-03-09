Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.95

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $57.65, with a volume of 600500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.15.
OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.56%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
