Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.95

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $57.65, with a volume of 600500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.15.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

