Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Olaplex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Olaplex stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 53,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,028. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

OLPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

