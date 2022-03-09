Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,314. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.71 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.95 and a 200-day moving average of $319.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

