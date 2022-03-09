On Holding AG’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 14th (NYSE:ONON)

ON’s (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 14th. ON had issued 31,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $746,400,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Get ON alerts:

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89. ON has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $54,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.