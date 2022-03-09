onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195,790 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of onsemi worth $26,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in onsemi by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ON shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

