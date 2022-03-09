Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Ontrak from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ontrak by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 979.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 474,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 430,979 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 109,562 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 496,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 42,020 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTRK opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.09). Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

