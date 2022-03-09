Oppenheimer Comments on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $12.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.70. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

NASDAQ COST opened at $523.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $232.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $517.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.10. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $312.71 and a 52 week high of $571.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

