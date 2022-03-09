OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33. OptiNose has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,228,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,027,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 4,823.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 439,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

