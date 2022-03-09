Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Cowen

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.37% from the stock’s current price.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.61. Oracle has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $4,040,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

