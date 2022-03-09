Oracle (ORCL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Oracle has set its Q3 guidance at $1.14-1.18 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ORCL opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

