Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 140,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORGO shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of ORGO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,951. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

