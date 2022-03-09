Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $29.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.79 million to $30.69 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $22.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $141.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $149.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $219.47 million, with estimates ranging from $200.30 million to $232.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $217,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,001,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,876. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

OM stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. 7,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,119. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93.

About Outset Medical (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.