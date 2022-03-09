Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.78 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMI. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE:OMI traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.