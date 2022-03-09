Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE OWLT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,806. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11. Owlet has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owlet by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 59,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Owlet by 2,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Owlet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owlet by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 63,710 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Owlet in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

