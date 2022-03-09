Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE OWLT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,806. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11. Owlet has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $11.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
About Owlet (Get Rating)
Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc
