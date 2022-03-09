Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 19.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $195.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 12,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 36.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the period. 5.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.