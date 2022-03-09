Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO) Short Interest Down 19.0% in February

Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PAFO opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. Pacifico Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pacifico Acquisition by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacifico Acquisition by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

